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Africa Nexus

Policy analyses, crossroads exchanges, and knowledge ecosystems linking African and European experts, researchers, and decision-makers.

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Project

Gulf Platform

Regional research and dialogue on Europe-Gulf relations, geopolitical shifts, sectoral cooperation, and long-term strategic trends.

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Project

Libya Platform

Field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, and youth participation, in close partnership with a broad range of Libyan stakeholders.

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Project

Mediterranean Connectivity

Studying the integrated web of physical, economic, digital, cultural, and political linkages that enable the movement of people, goods, ideas across the region.

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Project

Red Sea Arena

Building comprehensive and integrated knowledge of the geopolitical, geo-economic, and human security dynamics shaping the Red Sea region, with a view to informing policy debates.

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17 articles

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 
Mediterranean Connectivity Regional Cooperation

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 

Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...

#Connectivity #KnowledgeExchange

Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone

Mar 23, 2026

Pod-Cast
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Gabriele Marchionna

Mar 22, 2026

Policy Paper
The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities
Africa Nexus Regional Cooperation

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities

A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.

#PolicyDialogue #RedSea #RegionalCooperation

Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi

Feb 25, 2026

E-Book
Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Libya Platform Governance

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Feb 5, 2026

Policy Paper
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Libya Platform Policy Relevant

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Mohamed Aziz Mrad

Jan 8, 2026

Policy Paper
Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making
Libya Platform Youth Participation

Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...

#Libya #NationalDialogue #VisionMaking #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Dec 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy
Africa Nexus Energy Transition

Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy

Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.

#ClimatePolicy #EnergyTransition #SustainableDevelopment

Leon Stille

Nov 21, 2025

Research Report
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 8, 2025

Research Report
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy
Libya Platform General

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...

#CapacityBuilding #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Sep 24, 2025

Research Report
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Libya Platform General

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Jul 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geoeconomics

Gabriele Marchionna

May 21, 2025

Policy Paper
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Mediterranean Connectivity General

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #regional-security

Mikaïl Giovannelli

Mar 28, 2025

Policy Paper
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Mediterranean Connectivity General

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

#Connectivity #Geoeconomics #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone

Dec 8, 2024

Policy Paper
Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble
Libya Platform General

Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble

Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Dec 17, 2021

Policy Brief
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows
Gulf Platform General

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...

#Geoeconomics #Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #RegionalSecurity

Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 3, 2021

Research Report
Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf
Gulf Platform General

Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf

Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...

#Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #KnowledgeExchange #RegionalSecurity

Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone

May 13, 2021

E-Book
Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise
Libya Platform General

Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise

With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Mar 19, 2021

Research Report

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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