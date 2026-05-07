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Announcement May 7, 2026

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 2 – From Waterways to Chokepoints

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 2 – From Waterways to Chokepoints

The Red Sea is no longer a set of isolated waterways, it is becoming a connected arc of strategic tension.

REDD 2: From Waterways to Chokepoints, the second session of the REDD – Red Sea Dialogues Webinar Series organized by the Mediterranean Platform and Pan African Agenda, explores how developments from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab el-Mandeb are increasingly interlinked, where local fragilities intersect with proxy dynamics and global rivalries. Disruptions in one chokepoint now reverberate across the other, reshaping trade routes, energy flows, and security across one of the world’s most critical corridors.

Building on the series’ ongoing dialogue, and the e-book ‘The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities’ co published by the Mediterranean Platform, Pan African Agenda and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs مجلس الشرق الأوسط للشؤون الدولية, this session situates maritime insecurity within a wider system of state fragility, power projection, and economic vulnerability, raising key questions around escalation risks and the resilience of global trade arteries.

Featuring:
Prof. Gawdat Bahgat, Prof. Mehari Taddele Maru, and Mr. Nabil Al-Bukiri
Moderated by Prof. Luigi Narbone

📅 Thursday, 7 May 2026
⏰ 15:00 – 16:30 (CET)
🌐 Online | Open to all

Join the conversation on zoom:
https://lnkd.in/dBGVbPfR

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