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Announcement June 4, 2026

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 3 – After the Fire: Will Gulf Countries Cooperate or Compete for the Red Sea?

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 3 – After the Fire: Will Gulf Countries Cooperate or Compete for the Red Sea?

The Red Sea is no longer only a maritime corridor. It has become a frontline where geopolitical rivalries, economic interests, and security calculations increasingly collide.

As the consequences of the 2026 Middle East war continue to reshape the region, states in the Gulf and Horn of Africa are facing a new strategic reality.

Years of competitive influence across Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt and the wider Horn of Africa are now meeting rising costs, direct spillovers, and growing pressure for coordination.

Will the post-war environment push GCC actors toward cooperation and collective security? Or will rivalry and proxies persist under new forms?

Join us for the third session of the Red Sea Dialogues webinar series:

“After the Fire: Will the Gulf Cooperate or Compete in the Red Sea?”

The discussion will bring together leading voices in regional security, geopolitics, and Gulf affairs to unpack the future of Gulf strategy and the evolving balance of power across the Red Sea corridor.

Featuring:
• Prof. Mahjoob Zweiri
• Dr. Ahmed Morsy
• Prof. Luigi Narbone
• Ms. Asma M. Ahmed
Moderated by Prof. Mehari Taddele Maru

📅 Thursday, June 4th
⏰ 15:00–16:30 CET

Join the conversation on zoom: https://lnkd.in/dBGVbPfR

Organized by the Mediterranean Platform and Pan African Agenda.

#RedSea#Gulf#MiddleEast#Geopolitics#HornOfAfrica#MaritimeSecurity#GCC#MediterraneanPlatform#Sudan#Yemen#RegionalSecurity

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