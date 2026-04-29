(Call for application) Power and Pressure: Energy and Conflict in the Middle East and Beyond



Are you following global conflicts but still wondering what really drives them beneath the headlines?



Do you question how energy decisions in one region reshape politics, alliances, and wars elsewhere?



Do you want to move from reporting events to understanding the systems behind them?



If any or all of the above applies to you, the Mediterranean Platform invites you to apply to a two-day intensive online workshop on energy and geopolitics.



The training will be a live, interactive space where media professionals, Researchers, and Policymakers work through real scenarios, data, and decision-making exercises with leading experts in the field.



Across two days, we will explore:

• How global energy systems actually function

• How geopolitics reshapes supply, dependence, and power

• How to read disruptions and anticipate political and market shifts



Dates: 13–14 May 2026

Time: 14:00 – 17:00 (CET)

Format: Online | Live | Interactive | Conducted fully in English.



Who should apply:

Journalists, editors, researchers, and policymakers working on politics, economics, energy, and regional affairs.



What you gain:

• A practical understanding of how energy systems shape global conflict and decision-making

• Hands-on tools to analyze disruptions and build stronger story angles

• The ability to turn complex systems into clear, evidence-based reporting and explainers



Trainers:

Leon Stille — Energy Transition Leader& Geopolitics Analyst

Marco Sina — Senior Energy and Logistics Specialist



Facilitator:

Faten Yehia Jebai — Training Management Expert



Applications open via a short online form. Selected participants will be contacted a week before the training directly.



Apply now through the following link — limited spots available:



https://shorturl.at/wVHLk