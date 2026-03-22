 Skip to content
Policy Paper March 22, 2026

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...

Download publication
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations

Discover More

Related Topics

Other publications connected through overlapping hashtags.

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt
Research ReportOct 8, 2025

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...

#Connectivity#EnergyTransition#Geopolitics
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Policy PaperMay 21, 2025

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

#Connectivity#EnergyTransition#Geoeconomics
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Policy PaperMar 28, 2025

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...

#Connectivity#EnergyTransition#regional-security
Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 
Pod-CastMar 23, 2026

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 

Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...

#Connectivity#KnowledgeExchange
Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy
Research ReportNov 21, 2025

Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy

Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.

#ClimatePolicy#EnergyTransition#SustainableDevelopment

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

Live

Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.