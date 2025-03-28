EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
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Other publications connected through overlapping hashtags.
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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