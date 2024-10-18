Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Intissar Kherigi
Feb 5, 2026
Local governance is increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of Libya's conflict resolution efforts, shaping how grievances are addressed, how resources are distributed, and how trust between citizens and institutions is rebuilt.
Through years of work and our close partnership with Peace Makers Libya, we developed a series of research papers and policy briefs exploring the principles, structures, and practical dimensions of local governance reform and its intersections with broader challenges.
Rooted in direct Libyan experience and informed by comparative international insights, these studies offer an evidence-based perspective on pathways to reform.
5 articles
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Intissar Kherigi
Feb 5, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Mohamed Aziz Mrad
Jan 8, 2026
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Intissar Kherigi
Jul 2, 2025
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Intissar Kherigi
Oct 31, 2024
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Marwa Al-Shaybani
Oct 18, 2024
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