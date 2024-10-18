Why Local Governance Matters

Local governance is increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of Libya's conflict resolution efforts, shaping how grievances are addressed, how resources are distributed, and how trust between citizens and institutions is rebuilt.

Through years of work and our close partnership with Peace Makers Libya, we developed a series of research papers and policy briefs exploring the principles, structures, and practical dimensions of local governance reform and its intersections with broader challenges.

Rooted in direct Libyan experience and informed by comparative international insights, these studies offer an evidence-based perspective on pathways to reform.