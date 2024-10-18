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Why Local Governance Matters

Local governance is increasingly recognised as a cornerstone of Libya's conflict resolution efforts, shaping how grievances are addressed, how resources are distributed, and how trust between citizens and institutions is rebuilt.

Through years of work and our close partnership with Peace Makers Libya, we developed a series of research papers and policy briefs exploring the principles, structures, and practical dimensions of local governance reform and its intersections with broader challenges.

Rooted in direct Libyan experience and informed by comparative international insights, these studies offer an evidence-based perspective on pathways to reform.

5 articles

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Publication Conflict Transformation

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Feb 5, 2026

Policy Paper
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Publication Conflict Transformation

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Mohamed Aziz Mrad

Jan 8, 2026

Policy Paper
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Publication Conflict Transformation

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Jul 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Publication Conflict Transformation

Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability

Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Oct 31, 2024

Policy Paper
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Publication Conflict Transformation

The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts

The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Marwa Al-Shaybani

Oct 18, 2024

Policy Brief

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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