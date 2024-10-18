The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Discover More
Other publications connected through overlapping hashtags.
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
Newsletter
Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.