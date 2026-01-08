Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
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Other publications connected through overlapping hashtags.
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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