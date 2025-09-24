Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
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Other publications connected through overlapping hashtags.
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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