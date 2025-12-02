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Policy Paper December 2, 2025

Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...

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Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence, highlighting how structural constraints—weak party systems, restrictive civic space s, political gatekeeping and fragmented donor initiatives —limit youth agency. It also shows that youth priorities consistently expressed across consultations —accountability, decentralization, inclusive identity and economic diversification —align closely with Libya’s broader governance debates but lack institutional expression.

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