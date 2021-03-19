Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone
Mar 23, 2026
20 articles
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone
Mar 23, 2026
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Gabriele Marchionna
Mar 22, 2026
A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.
Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi
Feb 25, 2026
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Intissar Kherigi
Feb 5, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Mohamed Aziz Mrad
Jan 8, 2026
This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...
Abdelkarim Skouri
Dec 2, 2025
Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.
Leon Stille
Nov 21, 2025
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...
Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone
Oct 8, 2025
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
Abdelkarim Skouri
Sep 24, 2025
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Intissar Kherigi
Jul 2, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Gabriele Marchionna
May 21, 2025
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
Mikaïl Giovannelli
Mar 28, 2025
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone
Dec 8, 2024
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Intissar Kherigi
Oct 31, 2024
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Marwa Al-Shaybani
Oct 18, 2024
Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa
Luigi Narbone, Meryem Akabouch, Virginie Collombier
Oct 2, 2024
Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...
Nedra Cherif
Dec 17, 2021
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...
Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone
Oct 3, 2021
Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...
Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone
May 13, 2021
With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...
Nedra Cherif
Mar 19, 2021
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