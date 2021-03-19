Publication / Regional Cooperation Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center... #Connectivity #KnowledgeExchange Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone Mar 23, 2026 Pod-Cast

Publication / General Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy... #Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics Gabriele Marchionna Mar 22, 2026 Policy Paper

Publication / Regional Cooperation The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue. #PolicyDialogue #RedSea #RegionalCooperation Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi Feb 25, 2026 E-Book

Publication / Governance Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and... #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue Intissar Kherigi Feb 5, 2026 Policy Paper

Publication / Policy Relevant Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace... #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue Mohamed Aziz Mrad Jan 8, 2026 Policy Paper

Publication / Youth Participation Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,... #Libya #NationalDialogue #VisionMaking #YouthInclusion Abdelkarim Skouri Dec 2, 2025 Policy Paper

Publication / Energy Transition Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa. #ClimatePolicy #EnergyTransition #SustainableDevelopment Leon Stille Nov 21, 2025 Research Report

Publication / General Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy... #Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone Oct 8, 2025 Research Report

Publication / General Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the... #CapacityBuilding #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #YouthInclusion Abdelkarim Skouri Sep 24, 2025 Research Report

Publication / General Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue Intissar Kherigi Jul 2, 2025 Policy Paper

Publication / General Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt #Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geoeconomics Gabriele Marchionna May 21, 2025 Policy Paper

Publication / General EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean. EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in... #Connectivity #EnergyTransition #regional-security Mikaïl Giovannelli Mar 28, 2025 Policy Paper

Publication / General A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity #Connectivity #Geoeconomics #Geopolitics Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone Dec 8, 2024 Policy Paper

Publication / General Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue Intissar Kherigi Oct 31, 2024 Policy Paper

Publication / General The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue Marwa Al-Shaybani Oct 18, 2024 Policy Brief

Publication / General Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa #Africa #Geopolitics #MENA #Russia Luigi Narbone, Meryem Akabouch, Virginie Collombier Oct 2, 2024 E-Book

Publication / General Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have... #ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue Nedra Cherif Dec 17, 2021 Policy Brief

Publication / General The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats... #Geoeconomics #Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #RegionalSecurity Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone Oct 3, 2021 Research Report

Publication / General Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian... #Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #KnowledgeExchange #RegionalSecurity Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone May 13, 2021 E-Book