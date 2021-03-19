 Skip to content

20 articles

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 
Publication Regional Cooperation

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 

Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...

#Connectivity #KnowledgeExchange

Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone

Mar 23, 2026

Pod-Cast
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations
Publication General

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Gabriele Marchionna

Mar 22, 2026

Policy Paper
The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities
Publication Regional Cooperation

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities

A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.

#PolicyDialogue #RedSea #RegionalCooperation

Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi

Feb 25, 2026

E-Book
Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Publication Governance

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Feb 5, 2026

Policy Paper
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Publication Policy Relevant

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Mohamed Aziz Mrad

Jan 8, 2026

Policy Paper
Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making
Publication Youth Participation

Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...

#Libya #NationalDialogue #VisionMaking #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Dec 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy
Publication Energy Transition

Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy

Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.

#ClimatePolicy #EnergyTransition #SustainableDevelopment

Leon Stille

Nov 21, 2025

Research Report
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt
Publication General

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 8, 2025

Research Report
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy
Publication General

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...

#CapacityBuilding #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Sep 24, 2025

Research Report
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Publication General

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Jul 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Publication General

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geoeconomics

Gabriele Marchionna

May 21, 2025

Policy Paper
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Publication General

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #regional-security

Mikaïl Giovannelli

Mar 28, 2025

Policy Paper
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Publication General

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

#Connectivity #Geoeconomics #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone

Dec 8, 2024

Policy Paper
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Publication General

Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability

Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Oct 31, 2024

Policy Paper
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Publication General

The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts

The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Marwa Al-Shaybani

Oct 18, 2024

Policy Brief
Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa
Publication General

Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa

Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa

#Africa #Geopolitics #MENA #Russia

Luigi Narbone, Meryem Akabouch, Virginie Collombier

Oct 2, 2024

E-Book
Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble
Publication General

Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble

Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Dec 17, 2021

Policy Brief
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows
Publication General

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...

#Geoeconomics #Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #RegionalSecurity

Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 3, 2021

Research Report
Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf
Publication General

Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf

Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...

#Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #KnowledgeExchange #RegionalSecurity

Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone

May 13, 2021

E-Book
Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise
Publication General

Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise

With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Mar 19, 2021

Research Report

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

Live

Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.