The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities

The recent maritime crisis in the Red Sea has brought this vital global waterway back to the fore. The region’s destiny is no longer being decided only by distant powers, but by assertive regional actors, shifting alliances, and new strategic calculations.

This publication provides a cross-regional reading of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, connecting Middle Eastern and African perspectives in one analytical frame.

It offers a policy-relevant basis for dialogue, scenario-building, and long-term strategic reflection.