The GCC States’ Security Policies in the Red Sea Geopolitical Border: Factors and Policy Options
This paper explores the GCC states’ security policies in the Red Sea, highlighting the region’s growing strategic importance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. It examines how Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have expanded their political, economic, and security engagement to safeguard maritime routes and regional influence. The study concludes that stronger regional cooperation and coordinated maritime security mechanisms are essential for long-term stability in the Red Sea.