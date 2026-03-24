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Mediterranean Platform

About us

The Mediterranean Platform fosters exchange among academic, policy, and business communities across the Mediterranean and beyond, contributing to the production of high-quality knowledge. Through a broad regional network, it advances multidisciplinary research to support informed decision-making and evidence-based policymaking, while amplifying local perspectives in international debates.

Policy dialogues are at the core of its work, convening stakeholders to address transnational issues, support mediation efforts, and generate operational ideas for diplomatic and business strategies, particularly in complex and conflict-affected settings.

The Platform places young people at the centre of its activities, promoting their participation and equipping them through training and mentorship programmes to become agents of change. It also offers executive training and educational activities designed to foster knowledge exchange, strengthen skills, and build communities of practice across academic, diplomatic, and civil society spheres.

Virginie Collombier

Virginie Collombier

Virginie Collombier is a political scientist and practitioner with over twenty years of combined academic and policy experience on governance, conflict transformation, and diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa, with a particular focus on Libya.

v.collombier@mediplatform.org
Luigi Narbone

Luigi Narbone

Luigi Narbone is a scholar and former diplomat (former EU Ambassador to Saudia Arabia and GCC countries). He has extensive experience bridging academia, policy and international diplomacy, with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Gulf studies and Mediterranean geopolitics.

l.narbone@mediplatform.org
Sufian Ararah

Sufian Ararah

Sufian Ararah is a Libyan filmmaker, cinematographer, and media consultant based in Berlin, with over a decade of experience in film production and strategic communication across the Mediterranean region.

s.ararah@mediplatform.org
Misbah Omar

Misbah Omar

Misbah Omar is a Libya-based analyst focusing on security issues and national reconciliation. He has been a leading member of Peace Makers Libya since 2018.

m.omar@peacemakers.ly
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Our collaborations

European Commission
Unimed
LDTF
PM SOG
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