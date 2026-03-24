About us

The Mediterranean Platform fosters exchange among academic, policy, and business communities across the Mediterranean and beyond, contributing to the production of high-quality knowledge. Through a broad regional network, it advances multidisciplinary research to support informed decision-making and evidence-based policymaking, while amplifying local perspectives in international debates.

Policy dialogues are at the core of its work, convening stakeholders to address transnational issues, support mediation efforts, and generate operational ideas for diplomatic and business strategies, particularly in complex and conflict-affected settings.

The Platform places young people at the centre of its activities, promoting their participation and equipping them through training and mentorship programmes to become agents of change. It also offers executive training and educational activities designed to foster knowledge exchange, strengthen skills, and build communities of practice across academic, diplomatic, and civil society spheres.