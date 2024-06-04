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Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy PaperFeb 5, 2026

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...

#Libya#LocalGovernance#PolicyDialogue
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Policy PaperJan 8, 2026

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...

#KnowledgeExchange#Libya#LocalGovernance
Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making
Policy PaperDec 2, 2025

Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...

#Libya#NationalDialogue#VisionMaking
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy
Research ReportSep 24, 2025

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...

#CapacityBuilding#KnowledgeExchange#Libya
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy PaperJul 2, 2025

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

#KnowledgeExchange#Libya#LocalGovernance

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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