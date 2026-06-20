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Announcement June 20, 2026

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 4 – Balancing the Storm: Turkey’s Strategic Hedging between Middle East Turmoil and African Expansion

[Webinar] Red Sea Dialogues 4 – Balancing the Storm: Turkey’s Strategic Hedging between Middle East Turmoil and African Expansion

As US–Iran talks and a new memorandum of understanding raise hopes for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and as Turkey intensifies its confrontation with Israel while expanding its military footprint in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa, Ankara is emerging as a consequential actor in the region’s future.

From Camp TURKSOM—Turkey’s largest overseas military base—to a 2024 agreement to rebuild Somalia’s navy and the first public flights of Turkish F-16s over Mogadishu in 2026, Ankara has steadily expanded its influence across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Combining military partnerships, economic engagement, and humanitarian diplomacy, Turkey has become an increasingly adaptable regional power.

How is Ankara navigating the Middle East war while consolidating its role across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Horn of Africa?

Join us for the fourth edition of the Red Sea Dialogues:
REDD 4: Balancing the Storm? Turkey’s Strategic Hedging Between Middle East Turmoil and African Expansion

The discussion will explore how Turkey is balancing competition and cooperation across the Red Sea region, the implications of its growing role in the Horn of Africa, and what Ankara’s strategy means for the future of regional stability, maritime security, and geopolitical competition.

Featuring:

  • Jawhratelkmal Kanu – Political Economy Analyst and Development Practitioner
  • Dr. Kaan Devecioglu – Coordinator of North & East Africa Studies, ORSAM
  • Dr. Abdullahi Ali, PhD – Public Policy Expert, Nonprofit Executive and Social Enterprise Leader
  • Dr. Ozge Genc – Visiting Fellow, Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Moderated by Dr. Dalia Ghanem, Senior Visiting Fellow, GMF South

🗓 Thursday, 2 July
🕒 15:00–16:30 CET

Join the conversation on zoom: https://lnkd.in/dVfMY_fc

Organized by the Mediterranean Platform and Pan African Agenda.

#RedSea#Gulf#MiddleEast#Geopolitics#HornOfAfrica#MaritimeSecurity#GCC#MediterraneanPlatform#Turkiye#RegionalSecurity

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