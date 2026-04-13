[Event] Red Sea Dialogues 1 – Ebook Launch: War at the Waterways. The Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and Africa’s Stakes

The opening session of the Red Sea Dialogues (REDD) series marked the official launch of a year-long dialogue platform dedicated to examining the evolving geopolitical, security, economic, and human dimensions shaping the Red Sea region.

Hosted in Nairobi, Kenya, the launch event brought together policymakers, diplomats, scholars, researchers, and practitioners from across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond to examine one of the defining strategic questions facing the region today: how the evolving Middle East conflict is reshaping political, economic, and security dynamics across Africa and the wider Red Sea corridor.

The discussion explored the conflict’s far-reaching implications beyond the immediate theatre of war, highlighting its effects on domestic political economies, shifting regional alliances, proxy competition, and the growing pressures facing states already experiencing institutional fragility. Particular attention was given to countries such as Sudan, Libya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Yemen, where existing governance challenges intersect with broader geopolitical competition.

Moderated by Mehari Taddele Maru, Pan African Agenda

🗓 Monday, 13 April

📌 JW Marriott, Westlands, Nairobi

🕒 10:30–13:00 local time

Organized by the Mediterranean Platform and Pan African Agenda.

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