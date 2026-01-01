Profile
Djallel Khechib
Research Associate
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Authored and co-authored work
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Profile
Research Associate
Publications
0 results
No linked publications are currently assigned to this profile.
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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