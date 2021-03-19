Virginie Collombier is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors at the Mediterranean Platform.

She is a political scientist and practitioner with over twenty years of combined academic and policy experience on governance, conflict transformation, and diplomacy in the Middle East and North Africa, with a particular focus on Libya. Her work bridges applied research, mediation, and public policy, with expertise in political transitions, post-conflict governance and Mediterranean geopolitics.

Between 2022 and 2025, she worked as Professor of Practice at Luiss University, where she led applied research, teaching, and multi-stakeholder policy dialogues connecting academia and policy practice. In this capacity, she also co-designed and taught in a new one-year international Master’s programme on Mediterranean Cooperation and Security. The programme was structured around sustained engagement with professionals, academics, and practitioners on key policy issues, and aimed at fostering youth cooperation across the two shores of the Mediterranean.

From 2017 to 2022, Virginie was Part-time Professor and Scientific Coordinator at the European University Institute (EUI), where she coordinated the Middle East Directions Programme and directed the Libya Initiative.