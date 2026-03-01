Sufian Ararah is a Libyan filmmaker, cinematographer, and media consultant based in Berlin, with over a decade of experience in film production and strategic communication across the Mediterranean region. He holds a degree in Cinematography & Directing from Met Film School in London, after which he founded and led a film and media productions company that worked across the region.

Over the past ten years, he has worked on feature films, commercials, and public awareness campaigns, collaborating with BBC, CNN, VICE, UNHCR, UNDP, IOM, WFP, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, the World Bank, DRI, and M&C Saatchi.

He served as a filmmaker, photographer, and Public Information Officer with UNHCR in Libya, working on communication strategies and field-based storytelling in complex environments. With extensive experience in geopolitical and humanitarian storytelling, his work has consistently focused on migration, human rights, and development in North Africa and the Mediterranean, blending strong visual storytelling with deep contextual understanding of the region’s political and social dynamics.