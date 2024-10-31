Contributor Oct 31, 2024
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
#KnowledgeExchange#Libya#LocalGovernance
Profile
Publications
1 result
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
Newsletter
Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.