Nedra Cherif has worked as a political analyst and consultant for various international organizations in the field of democracy support and peacebuilding. She has specific expertise in constitution-making, election observation, civil society support (notably youth political participation), and mediation in countries undergoing political and/or post-conflict transitions in the MENA region.

She is a graduate in International Affairs and Political Science from Sciences Po Paris and the European University Institute in Florence and is currently finalizing her PhD in Comparative Politics. She has work and academic experience in several countries, including France, Italy, the US, Tunisia and Egypt.