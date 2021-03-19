Musab Elgaed is a co-founder and the head of Peace Makers Libya, a non-political group of activists that has led several significant dialogue and mediation initiatives across Libya since January 2015.

Trained as a civil engineer, Musab has earned a reputation as a credible mediator among Libyan social and political stakeholders. Under his leadership, Peace Makers Libya has gained both local and international recognition, while also engaging a new generation of young leaders committed to reconciliation and state-building.