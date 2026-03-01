Misbah Omar is a Libya-based political and social affairs expert with over seven years of experience in peacebuilding, reconciliation, and youth empowerment. His work focuses on dialogue facilitation, mediation, and policy-oriented research in conflict-affected contexts, particularly in Libya.

He is a key member of the Peace Makers Libya team, a non-political initiative that has led nationwide dialogue and mediation efforts since 2015. He has collaborated with the Dialogue Advisory Group (DAG) to design and facilitate community dialogues aimed at reducing violence and strengthening social cohesion. He also serves as an expert with the Institute For Integrated Transitions (IFIT), contributing to research and policy discussions on governance, conflict resolution, and political transitions.

He has authored several policy papers on Libya’s political and security landscape and is a contributing author to Violence and Social Transformation in Libya (Hurst, 2023).

He holds an MSc in Electronic Engineering (Telecommunication Systems) from the Technical University of Malaysia and has previously held academic positions in Libya.