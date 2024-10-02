Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Profile
Meryem Akabouch is one of the co-founders and a member of the board of directors at the Mediterranean Platform. Her research expertise spans Mediterranean geopolitics, governance reform, and the socio-political dynamics shaping the region.
With the Mediterranean Platform, her work has focused on decentralization and local governance in conflict-affected contexts, with particular attention to institutional design, political transitions, and subnational governance arrangements. She has been actively involved in structured dialogue processes, stakeholder consultations, and capacity-strengthening initiatives aimed at reinforcing local institutions and supporting knowledge production among emerging actors.
Publications
5 results
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Russia’s Soft Power Strategies in the MENA Region and Africa
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
Newsletter
Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.