Meryem Akabouch is one of the co-founders and a member of the board of directors at the Mediterranean Platform. Her research expertise spans Mediterranean geopolitics, governance reform, and the socio-political dynamics shaping the region.

With the Mediterranean Platform, her work has focused on decentralization and local governance in conflict-affected contexts, with particular attention to institutional design, political transitions, and subnational governance arrangements. She has been actively involved in structured dialogue processes, stakeholder consultations, and capacity-strengthening initiatives aimed at reinforcing local institutions and supporting knowledge production among emerging actors.