Meraf Villani is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mediterranean Platform.

She is a policy analyst and researcher focused on the geopolitical, economic, and diplomatic relations between Africa, Italy, and Europe. She works as Liaison Officer at the African Development Bank Group in Abidjan, supporting engagement with Italian institutions and private sector stakeholders while contributing to projects that strengthen economic cooperation.

Alongside her institutional work, she contributes to research and publications on African geopolitics and international relations, with particular attention to Africa’s evolving role in the global order.