Prof. Mehari Taddele Mari is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mediterranean Platform.

An expert in governance, migration, and regional security across Africa and the Red Sea region, he combines academic leadership with high-level policy experience. He chairs the Pan African Agenda, a Nairobi-based think tank and partner of the Mediterranean Platform.

He teaches at the European University Institute, The Johns Hopkins University, and Luiss School of Government, while coordinating The Young African Leaders Programme (YALP).

His previous work includes strategic and legal advisory roles with the African Union and IGAD, particularly on migration governance and Red Sea regional cooperation.