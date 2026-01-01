Author May 13, 2026
[Online Training] Power and Pressure: Energy and Conflict in the Middle East and Beyond
13–14 May 2026 14:00 – 17:00 CETOnline | Live | Interactive |...
#EnergyTransition#Geoeconomics#Geopolitics
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13–14 May 2026 14:00 – 17:00 CETOnline | Live | Interactive |...
Power and Pressure: Energy and Conflict in the Middle East and Beyond - Online Training
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