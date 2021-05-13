Luigi Narbone is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors at the Mediterranean Platform.

He is a scholar and former diplomat with extensive experience bridging academia, policy and international diplomacy. His research focuses on MENA and Mediterranean geopolitics and geo-economics, security and political economy, Gulf affairs, conflict dynamics, and peacebuilding. He is the author of numerous academic publications and policy papers that connect research and practice in international relations.

He previously served as Professor of Practice and Director of the Mediterranean Platform at the School of Government of LUISS University, where he continues to teach as a contract professor. From 2015 to 2021, he was Co-Founder and Director of the Middle East Directions Programme at the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies. He also served as Professor and Coordinator of the Peace and Security Cluster at the School of Transnational Governance of the European University Institute (EUI).

Prior to his academic appointments, Prof. Narbone held senior diplomatic positions within the European Union and the United Nations. From 2008 to 2012, he served as EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, with additional accreditation to Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Earlier EU and UN postings included Brussels, New York, Moscow, Santiago, Ankara, and Khartoum.