Leon Stille is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mediterranean Platform.

He is an energy expert specializing in energy transition, hydrogen, and renewable technologies, with experience across industry, research, and education. His work combines technical expertise with project development, innovation, and policy engagement in the energy sector.

Leon also holds managerial roles in innovative startups and scale-ups working on carbon capture and hydrogen solutions, and has previously held senior positions at TNO, Alliander, and Plug Power. His work spans hydrogen, CCUS, biomethane, geothermal, wind, and solar energy projects.