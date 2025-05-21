Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Profile
Leon Stille is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mediterranean Platform.
He is an energy expert specializing in energy transition, hydrogen, and renewable technologies, with experience across industry, research, and education. His work combines technical expertise with project development, innovation, and policy engagement in the energy sector.
Leon also holds managerial roles in innovative startups and scale-ups working on carbon capture and hydrogen solutions, and has previously held senior positions at TNO, Alliander, and Plug Power. His work spans hydrogen, CCUS, biomethane, geothermal, wind, and solar energy projects.
Publications
3 results
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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