Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Profile
Dr. Intissar Kherigi is a Visiting Scholar at Ibn Haldun University and Associate Researcher at Sciences Po University Paris. She received a PhD in Political Science from Sciences Po Paris in May 2021. Her doctoral dissertation analyzed the transformations of policy-making processes in the context of Tunisia’s political transition between 2011 and 2021, with a focus on decentralization policy. Her research focuses on three main areas of interest: decentralization and local governance, public administration reform, and civil society and citizen participation. She has led or participated in a number of research projects on these themes in Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen and Jordan. She holds a Masters in Human Rights from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Bachelors in Law from Cambridge University.
Publications
3 results
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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