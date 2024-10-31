Dr. Intissar Kherigi is a Visiting Scholar at Ibn Haldun University and Associate Researcher at Sciences Po University Paris. She received a PhD in Political Science from Sciences Po Paris in May 2021. Her doctoral dissertation analyzed the transformations of policy-making processes in the context of Tunisia’s political transition between 2011 and 2021, with a focus on decentralization policy. Her research focuses on three main areas of interest: decentralization and local governance, public administration reform, and civil society and citizen participation. She has led or participated in a number of research projects on these themes in Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen and Jordan. She holds a Masters in Human Rights from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Bachelors in Law from Cambridge University.