Ilaria Bertocchini is a gender and development cooperation professional with expertise in project management, monitoring and evaluation (M&E), and gender mainstreaming across Europe and the MENA region. She has worked with international NGOs and a consultancy firm, and gained institutional experience through internships at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

Ilaria is a founding member of the Mediterranean Platform, serves on its Board of Directors, and acts as Projects Coordinator and Treasurer.

For inquiries related to the Platform’s strategy or potential partnerships, you are welcome to connect with her.