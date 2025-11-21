Carlo Palleschi is one of the co-founders and a member of the Board of Directors of the Mediterranean Platform.

He is a development economist focused on Africa, with particular expertise in economic development and environmental issues. Since 2021, he has worked as a consultant at the World Bank Development Economics on projects addressing development challenges across the continent.

He previously contributed to Africa-related initiatives at the Mediterranean Platform at the Luiss School of Government. His work has also included collaborations with FAO, the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS).

Carlo also contributes to the African section of the Armed Conflict Survey published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).