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Project

Red Sea Arena

Building comprehensive and integrated knowledge of the geopolitical, geo-economic, and human security dynamics shaping the Red Sea region, with a view to informing policy debates.

Conception

Research

Publication

Dialogue

Implemented

The Red Sea is back. But the old rules that governed this vital global waterway are gone, replaced by a volatile and crowded landscape of both old and new actors. The region’s future is no longer being decided by the distant chess moves of great powers; it is being shaped, right now, by the assertive and competing interests of regional middle powers. Middle Eastern countries (MECs), such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Qatar are not waiting for permission. They are actively rewriting the security and political map of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa (HoA) with a mix of money, diplomacy, and direct military and other forms of intervention. At the same time, the HoA is no longer a passive recipient of MECs’ engagement. Its governments, elites, and local actors have learned to navigate and exploit MECs’ ambitions, using external competition to bolster domestic legitimacy, attract investment, and diversify partnerships.

To understand this critical corridor, we must discard the old, one-sided analytical lens. The project aims to breaksdown the silos between MECs and the HoA. It brings perspectives from the Gulf into direct conversation with those from the Horn, with a view to align visions and identify concrete steps toward realizing the vision of a Red Sea that, though divided by waters, is united by opportunities.

Workstreams

Knowledge Exchange

Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.

Africa-Europe Dialogue

Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.

Regional Security

Policy-oriented work on geopolitical developments, maritime issues, and shifting security architectures.

Strategic Trends

Long-term research on sectoral cooperation, social change, and regional power dynamics.

3 articles

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities
Red Sea Arena Regional Cooperation

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities

A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.

#PolicyDialogue #RedSea #RegionalCooperation

Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi

Feb 25, 2026

E-Book
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows
Red Sea Arena General

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats to maritime trade flows

The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...

#Geoeconomics #Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #RegionalSecurity

Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 3, 2021

Research Report
Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf
Red Sea Arena General

Stepping away from the abyss: a gradual approach towards a new security system in the Persian Gulf

Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...

#Geopolitics #GulfPlatform #KnowledgeExchange #RegionalSecurity

Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone

May 13, 2021

E-Book

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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