Red Sea Arena

Knowledge Exchange
Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.
Project
Building comprehensive and integrated knowledge of the geopolitical, geo-economic, and human security dynamics shaping the Red Sea region, with a view to informing policy debates.
Conception
Research
Publication
Dialogue
Implemented
Conception
Research
Publication
Dialogue
Implemented
The Red Sea is back. But the old rules that governed this vital global waterway are gone, replaced by a volatile and crowded landscape of both old and new actors. The region’s future is no longer being decided by the distant chess moves of great powers; it is being shaped, right now, by the assertive and competing interests of regional middle powers. Middle Eastern countries (MECs), such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Qatar are not waiting for permission. They are actively rewriting the security and political map of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa (HoA) with a mix of money, diplomacy, and direct military and other forms of intervention. At the same time, the HoA is no longer a passive recipient of MECs’ engagement. Its governments, elites, and local actors have learned to navigate and exploit MECs’ ambitions, using external competition to bolster domestic legitimacy, attract investment, and diversify partnerships.
To understand this critical corridor, we must discard the old, one-sided analytical lens. The project aims to breaksdown the silos between MECs and the HoA. It brings perspectives from the Gulf into direct conversation with those from the Horn, with a view to align visions and identify concrete steps toward realizing the vision of a Red Sea that, though divided by waters, is united by opportunities.
Workstreams
Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.
Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.
Policy-oriented work on geopolitical developments, maritime issues, and shifting security architectures.
Long-term research on sectoral cooperation, social change, and regional power dynamics.
3 articles
A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.
Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi
Feb 25, 2026
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...
Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone
Oct 3, 2021
Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...
Abdolrasool Divsallar, Luigi Narbone
May 13, 2021
No Red Sea Arena articles match the current search and filter combination.
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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