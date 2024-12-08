Recent geopolitical shifts and global shocks have exposed the vulnerabilities of globalization, sparking renewed calls for strategic autonomy and the formation of self-reliant regional blocs. In the Mediterranean, these dynamics, coupled with strategic changes in key sectors like energy, transportation, logistics, and digital technology, present a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation between the region’s northern and southern shores.

At the same time, the Mediterranean is becoming a pivotal crossroads for global connectivity projects, such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the European Union’s Global Gateway, Iraq’s Development Road Project, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Harnessing synergies among these initiatives could help tackle longstanding regional challenges, including the lack of integration, limited involvement of MENA countries in global value chains, and infrastructure gaps. Improved connectivity has the potential to drive sustainable development and mitigate socio-economic pressures across the region, while fostering stronger trans-Mediterranean ties.

The Mediterranean Connectivity Platform aims to serve as a hub for dialogue and research on how these transformations are re-shaping the region, bringing together experts and policymakers from both shores. Its mission is to identify opportunities and challenges and promote regional integration and sustainable development throughout the Mediterranean region.