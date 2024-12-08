Africa-Europe Dialogue
Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.
Project
Studying the integrated web of physical, economic, digital, cultural, and political linkages that enable the movement of people, goods, ideas across the region.
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Publication
Implemented
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Publication
Implemented
Recent geopolitical shifts and global shocks have exposed the vulnerabilities of globalization, sparking renewed calls for strategic autonomy and the formation of self-reliant regional blocs. In the Mediterranean, these dynamics, coupled with strategic changes in key sectors like energy, transportation, logistics, and digital technology, present a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation between the region’s northern and southern shores.
At the same time, the Mediterranean is becoming a pivotal crossroads for global connectivity projects, such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the European Union’s Global Gateway, Iraq’s Development Road Project, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Harnessing synergies among these initiatives could help tackle longstanding regional challenges, including the lack of integration, limited involvement of MENA countries in global value chains, and infrastructure gaps. Improved connectivity has the potential to drive sustainable development and mitigate socio-economic pressures across the region, while fostering stronger trans-Mediterranean ties.
The Mediterranean Connectivity Platform aims to serve as a hub for dialogue and research on how these transformations are re-shaping the region, bringing together experts and policymakers from both shores. Its mission is to identify opportunities and challenges and promote regional integration and sustainable development throughout the Mediterranean region.
Current Updates
Workstreams
Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.
Long-term research on sectoral cooperation, social change, and regional power dynamics.
Studying the integrated web of physical, economic, digital, cultural, and political linkages that enable the movement of people, goods, ideas across the region.
6 articles
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone
Mar 23, 2026
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Gabriele Marchionna
Mar 22, 2026
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...
Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone
Oct 8, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Gabriele Marchionna
May 21, 2025
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
Mikaïl Giovannelli
Mar 28, 2025
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone
Dec 8, 2024
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25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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