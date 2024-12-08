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Project

Mediterranean Connectivity

Studying the integrated web of physical, economic, digital, cultural, and political linkages that enable the movement of people, goods, ideas across the region.

Conception

Research

Dialogue

Publication

Implemented

Recent geopolitical shifts and global shocks have exposed the vulnerabilities of globalization, sparking renewed calls for strategic autonomy and the formation of self-reliant regional blocs. In the Mediterranean, these dynamics, coupled with strategic changes in key sectors like energy, transportation, logistics, and digital technology, present a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation between the region’s northern and southern shores.

At the same time, the Mediterranean is becoming a pivotal crossroads for global connectivity projects, such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the European Union’s Global Gateway, Iraq’s Development Road Project, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Harnessing synergies among these initiatives could help tackle longstanding regional challenges, including the lack of integration, limited involvement of MENA countries in global value chains, and infrastructure gaps. Improved connectivity has the potential to drive sustainable development and mitigate socio-economic pressures across the region, while fostering stronger trans-Mediterranean ties.

The Mediterranean Connectivity Platform aims to serve as a hub for dialogue and research on how these transformations are re-shaping the region, bringing together experts and policymakers from both shores. Its mission is to identify opportunities and challenges and promote regional integration and sustainable development throughout the Mediterranean region.

Current Updates

  • Several policy research papers published in 2025-2026
  • One policy workshop organised within the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence at the Luiss Institute for European Analysis and Policy (LEAP) in March 2026

Workstreams

Africa-Europe Dialogue

Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.

Strategic Trends

Long-term research on sectoral cooperation, social change, and regional power dynamics.

Connectivity

Studying the integrated web of physical, economic, digital, cultural, and political linkages that enable the movement of people, goods, ideas across the region.

6 articles

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 
Mediterranean Connectivity Regional Cooperation

Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity 

Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...

#Connectivity #KnowledgeExchange

Leon Stille, Luigi Narbone

Mar 23, 2026

Pod-Cast
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations

Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Gabriele Marchionna

Mar 22, 2026

Policy Paper
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy and Egypt

Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Cyril Widdershoven, Luigi Narbone

Oct 8, 2025

Research Report
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Mediterranean Connectivity General

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #Geoeconomics

Gabriele Marchionna

May 21, 2025

Policy Paper
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Mediterranean Connectivity General

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...

#Connectivity #EnergyTransition #regional-security

Mikaïl Giovannelli

Mar 28, 2025

Policy Paper
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Mediterranean Connectivity General

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity

#Connectivity #Geoeconomics #Geopolitics

Abdelkarim Skouri, Luigi Narbone

Dec 8, 2024

Policy Paper

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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