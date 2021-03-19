National Dialogue
Support for inclusive dialogue formats, peace process reflection, and operational policy pathways.
Project
Field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, and youth participation, in close partnership with a broad range of Libyan stakeholders.
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Implemented
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Implemented
Understanding Libya’s ongoing and multi-faceted conflict requires an in-depth analysis of the complexities within the country’s reality. Moving beyond the current conflict dynamics and building sustainable peace necessitates a constructive and inclusive dialogue on key issues for Libya’s future.
The Libya Platform is a multi-track initiative that combines field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, as well as support to youth inclusion. Since 2015, we have collaborated closely with Peace Makers Libya, a team of non-political Libyan activists renowned for their role as dialogue facilitators among diverse segments of Libyan society.
Central to our mission is the production of high-quality research on the key drivers of change in Libya, conducted in close cooperation with both Libyan and international researchers and experts. We believe in the importance of sharing and debating research findings with political and societal actors in Libya and beyond. Our approach recognizes that research can inform dialogue, and dialogue can, in turn, enrich research.
In our vision, youth play a pivotal role. The Libya Platform supports young Libyans, both male and female, by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to actively and meaningfully contribute to the future of their country.
Current Updates
Workstreams
Support for inclusive dialogue formats, peace process reflection, and operational policy pathways.
Work on participation, mentorship, and long-term civic inclusion in future-facing policy spaces.
Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.
7 articles
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Intissar Kherigi
Feb 5, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Mohamed Aziz Mrad
Jan 8, 2026
This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...
Abdelkarim Skouri
Dec 2, 2025
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
Abdelkarim Skouri
Sep 24, 2025
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Intissar Kherigi
Jul 2, 2025
Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...
Nedra Cherif
Dec 17, 2021
With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...
Nedra Cherif
Mar 19, 2021
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25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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