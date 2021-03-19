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Project

Libya Platform

Field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, and youth participation, in close partnership with a broad range of Libyan stakeholders.

Conception

Research

Dialogue

Implemented

Understanding Libya’s ongoing and multi-faceted conflict requires an in-depth analysis of the complexities within the country’s reality. Moving beyond the current conflict dynamics and building sustainable peace necessitates a constructive and inclusive dialogue on key issues for Libya’s future.

The Libya Platform is a multi-track initiative that combines field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, as well as support to youth inclusion. Since 2015, we have collaborated closely with Peace Makers Libya, a team of non-political Libyan activists renowned for their role as dialogue facilitators among diverse segments of Libyan society.

Central to our mission is the production of high-quality research on the key drivers of change in Libya, conducted in close cooperation with both Libyan and international researchers and experts. We believe in the importance of sharing and debating research findings with political and societal actors in Libya and beyond. Our approach recognizes that research can inform dialogue, and dialogue can, in turn, enrich research.

In our vision, youth play a pivotal role. The Libya Platform supports young Libyans, both male and female, by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to actively and meaningfully contribute to the future of their country.

Current Updates

  • Continued collaboration with Peace Makers Libya.
  • Focus on policy research and inclusive dialogue on local governance as a tool for conflict transformation.
  • Support to the UN-led mediation process.
  • Further expansion of the Youth Platform with a focus on building a vision for the future of the economy, local development and youth empowerment.

Workstreams

National Dialogue

Support for inclusive dialogue formats, peace process reflection, and operational policy pathways.

Youth Participation

Work on participation, mentorship, and long-term civic inclusion in future-facing policy spaces.

Knowledge Exchange

Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.

7 articles

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Libya Platform Governance

Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...

#Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Feb 5, 2026

Policy Paper
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process
Libya Platform Policy Relevant

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace Process

Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Mohamed Aziz Mrad

Jan 8, 2026

Policy Paper
Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making
Libya Platform Youth Participation

Youth as Catalysts for Shaping Libya’s Future Pathways for Inclusion in National Dialogue and Vision-Making

This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...

#Libya #NationalDialogue #VisionMaking #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Dec 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy
Libya Platform General

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the Libyan Economy

Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...

#CapacityBuilding #KnowledgeExchange #Libya #YouthInclusion

Abdelkarim Skouri

Sep 24, 2025

Research Report
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Libya Platform General

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System

#KnowledgeExchange #Libya #LocalGovernance #PolicyDialogue

Intissar Kherigi

Jul 2, 2025

Policy Paper
Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble
Libya Platform General

Libya’s elections without a constitution: a risky gamble

Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Dec 17, 2021

Policy Brief
Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise
Libya Platform General

Libya’s constitution: between conflict and compromise

With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...

#ConstitutionMaking #Libya #PolicyDialogue

Nedra Cherif

Mar 19, 2021

Research Report

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

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