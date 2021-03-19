Understanding Libya’s ongoing and multi-faceted conflict requires an in-depth analysis of the complexities within the country’s reality. Moving beyond the current conflict dynamics and building sustainable peace necessitates a constructive and inclusive dialogue on key issues for Libya’s future.

The Libya Platform is a multi-track initiative that combines field-based policy research, mediation and dialogue support, as well as support to youth inclusion. Since 2015, we have collaborated closely with Peace Makers Libya, a team of non-political Libyan activists renowned for their role as dialogue facilitators among diverse segments of Libyan society.

Central to our mission is the production of high-quality research on the key drivers of change in Libya, conducted in close cooperation with both Libyan and international researchers and experts. We believe in the importance of sharing and debating research findings with political and societal actors in Libya and beyond. Our approach recognizes that research can inform dialogue, and dialogue can, in turn, enrich research.

In our vision, youth play a pivotal role. The Libya Platform supports young Libyans, both male and female, by equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to actively and meaningfully contribute to the future of their country.