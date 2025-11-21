Africa Nexus is dedicated to exploring the critical factors shaping the present and the future of the continent, while strengthening the links between the North and the South of the Mediterranean and Africa. In a time of deep socioeconomic changes, rapid geopolitical shifts, and technological advancement, the opportunities and challenges resulting from Africa’s role in the evolving global order have never been greater. The mission of Africa Nexus is to create a thriving African-European knowledge ecosystem in the heart of the Mediterranean, building communities of practices and contributing to a future of shared prosperity and sustainability.

We bring together seasoned experts, young scholars and policymakers from the two continents to unpack evolving trends and anticipate future developments across social, political, and economic landscapes. We connect individuals with diverse perspectives and foster dialogue at all levels to create lasting and inclusive impacts. We inform African and European decision-making through in-depth, timely policy-oriented analyses. And, finally, we open avenues for knowledge exchange, capacity building and joint research opportunities.