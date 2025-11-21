Knowledge Exchange
Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.
Project
Policy analyses, crossroads exchanges, and knowledge ecosystems linking African and European experts, researchers, and decision-makers.
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Publication
Implemented
Conception
Research
Dialogue
Publication
Implemented
Africa Nexus is dedicated to exploring the critical factors shaping the present and the future of the continent, while strengthening the links between the North and the South of the Mediterranean and Africa. In a time of deep socioeconomic changes, rapid geopolitical shifts, and technological advancement, the opportunities and challenges resulting from Africa’s role in the evolving global order have never been greater. The mission of Africa Nexus is to create a thriving African-European knowledge ecosystem in the heart of the Mediterranean, building communities of practices and contributing to a future of shared prosperity and sustainability.
We bring together seasoned experts, young scholars and policymakers from the two continents to unpack evolving trends and anticipate future developments across social, political, and economic landscapes. We connect individuals with diverse perspectives and foster dialogue at all levels to create lasting and inclusive impacts. We inform African and European decision-making through in-depth, timely policy-oriented analyses. And, finally, we open avenues for knowledge exchange, capacity building and joint research opportunities.
Current Updates
Workstreams
Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.
Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.
Research on climate, energy transition, and long-term development choices shaping regional futures.
2 articles
A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.
Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi
Feb 25, 2026
Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.
Leon Stille
Nov 21, 2025
No Africa Nexus articles match the current search and filter combination.
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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