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Project

Africa Nexus

Policy analyses, crossroads exchanges, and knowledge ecosystems linking African and European experts, researchers, and decision-makers.

Conception

Research

Dialogue

Publication

Implemented

Africa Nexus is dedicated to exploring the critical factors shaping the present and the future of the continent, while strengthening the links between the North and the South of the Mediterranean and Africa. In a time of deep socioeconomic changes, rapid geopolitical shifts, and technological advancement, the opportunities and challenges resulting from Africa’s role in the evolving global order have never been greater. The mission of Africa Nexus is to create a thriving African-European knowledge ecosystem in the heart of the Mediterranean, building communities of practices and contributing to a future of shared prosperity and sustainability.

We bring together seasoned experts, young scholars and policymakers from the two continents to unpack evolving trends and anticipate future developments across social, political, and economic landscapes. We connect individuals with diverse perspectives and foster dialogue at all levels to create lasting and inclusive impacts. We inform African and European decision-making through in-depth, timely policy-oriented analyses. And, finally, we open avenues for knowledge exchange, capacity building and joint research opportunities.

Current Updates

  • The current cycle concentrates on Africa-Europe knowledge exchange and cross-regional policy analysis.
  • Energy transition and sustainable development publications are being used as anchors for a wider dialogue series.
  • The platform is moving from network-building into more visible editorial and partnership outputs.

Workstreams

Knowledge Exchange

Crossroads exchanges between experts, researchers, and policymakers working across African and European contexts.

Africa-Europe Dialogue

Policy-facing conversations on regional priorities, institutions, and transnational cooperation.

Sustainable Development

Research on climate, energy transition, and long-term development choices shaping regional futures.

2 articles

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities
Africa Nexus Regional Cooperation

The Red Sea: Divided by Water, United by Opportunities

A multi-disciplinary publication on regional opportunity structures, cooperation pathways, and strategic dialogue.

#PolicyDialogue #RedSea #RegionalCooperation

Dalia Ghanem, Mehari Taddele Maru, Luigi Narbone, Carlo Palleschi

Feb 25, 2026

E-Book
Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy
Africa Nexus Energy Transition

Hydrogen Valleys and Sustainable Development in Algeria: Pivoting from Hydrocarbons to an Inclusive Euro-Mediterranean Hydrogen Economy

Research on energy transition, industrial strategy, and climate-linked development in North Africa.

#ClimatePolicy #EnergyTransition #SustainableDevelopment

Leon Stille

Nov 21, 2025

Research Report

25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional Framework

Live

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