Feb 5, 2026
Distribution of Powers in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Showing 9 publications.
Feb 5, 2026
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Jan 8, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Dec 2, 2025
This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...
Sep 24, 2025
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
Jul 2, 2025
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Oct 31, 2024
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
Oct 18, 2024
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Dec 17, 2021
Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...
Mar 19, 2021
With the prospect of reaching a peace agreement and holding a general...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
Newsletter
Join the mailing list for new publications, event updates, and project briefings across the Mediterranean, Africa, and Gulf policy space.