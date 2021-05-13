Mar 23, 2026
Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Showing 6 publications.
Mar 23, 2026
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Jan 8, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Sep 24, 2025
Report of the Libyan Youth Economic Research Forum: Youth Perceptions of the...
Jul 2, 2025
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
Oct 31, 2024
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
May 13, 2021
Collective Policy Research A series of incidents have recently brought the Persian...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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