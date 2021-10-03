May 21, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Showing 3 publications.
May 21, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Dec 8, 2024
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Oct 3, 2021
The Red Sea link : geo-economic projections, shifting alliances, and the threats...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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