Mar 23, 2026
Mediterranean Connectivity: Europe’s New Bridge to Shared Prosperity
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Showing 5 publications.
Mar 23, 2026
Recording made during the policy workshop organised by the Jean Monnet Center...
Mar 22, 2026
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Oct 8, 2025
Mediterranean Connectivity: New Opportunities for Trans-Mediterranean Cooperation and the Role of Italy...
May 21, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Mar 28, 2025
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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