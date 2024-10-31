Mar 22, 2026
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy Relations
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Showing 9 publications.
Mar 22, 2026
Green Hydrogen and New Trans-Mediterranean Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Euro-Mediterranean Energy...
Feb 5, 2026
Policy paper on governance architecture and local institutional design for stability and...
Jan 8, 2026
Subnational Governance in Divided Societies: Learning from Yemen to inform Libya’s Peace...
Dec 2, 2025
This policy brief examines the gap between youth activism and political influence,...
Jul 2, 2025
Levels of Government and Administrative Boundaries in Libya’s Future Local Governance System
May 21, 2025
Green Hydrogen and Trans-Mediterranean Pioneers: The Cases of Morocco and Egypt
Mar 28, 2025
EastMed and the Geopolitics of Connectivity. Energy, Diplomacy, and Regional Cooperation in...
Dec 8, 2024
A Sea of Opportunities. The EU, China and the Mediterranean Connectivity
Oct 31, 2024
Prospects of Local Governance in Libya: Framing the Debate for Post-Conflict Stability
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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