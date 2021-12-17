Oct 18, 2024
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Showing 2 publications.
Oct 18, 2024
The Local Governance System in Libya, Conflicting Visions and Overlapping Concepts
Dec 17, 2021
Since the resumption of a political dialogue in November 2020, Libyans have...
25 March Breakfast seminar: Rethinking Red Sea Security: Toward a Cooperative Regional FrameworkLive
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